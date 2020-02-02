Kitten Bowl VII: 2020 start time, network, videos, & more







There are so many big TV events coming on Sunday, but there’s one that could take the place for feline lovers: Kitten Bowl VII! The 2020 edition of the Hallmark Channel tradition is happening in the early afternoon, and it should serve as a great lead-in to the Puppy Bowl — and, of course, the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and also the San Francisco 49ers.

So what do you need to know right now about the Kitten Bowl? Here is some necessary info.

Start Time – According to the official website, the festivities are kicking off at 2:00 p.m. Eastern / 1:00 p.m. Eastern. This is one of the perfect things to put on the air while you’re preparing food for the big game … or maybe you just love kittens.

How to prepare for it – One way that you can do it is just by checking out the video clip below, but visiting the official website is also going to be a way in order to check out the profiles of a number of the different competitors taking part in the festivities. There are a lot of different kittens taking part, and while it’s going to be a fun feast for the fences, there is also a fantastic pro-adoption message at the end of the day here. The goal is to ensure that more people try to adopt cats who need a home rather than just hitting up various breeders or pet stores.

Who is hosting? – Per the network, “TV personality, author and animal advocate Beth Stern returns as host for this year’s event from Hallmark Channel Stadium. Stern embodies the spirit of adoption in her everyday life, having fostered countless animals in need. Stern’s tireless year-round efforts to find homes for animals makes her a synergistic fit to lead the charge for Kitten Bowl VII.”

Here’s to hoping for a great Kitten Bowl this year! We’ll have more coverage of all of the different festivities along the way. This is the sort of show that is perfect to watch and tweet along to … especially if you do have a serious case of the “awws” anytime you see a bunch of kittens in action.

It’s almost game time! Join us this Sunday at 2pm/1c to watch these adorable rescue kittens take the field during Kitten Bowl 7. Tweet while you watch using #KittenBowl. Part of #LoveEverAfter month on Hallmark Channel. #AdoptionEverAfter #AdoptDontShop pic.twitter.com/LVe4J55Ayu — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) January 27, 2020

