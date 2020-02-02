The Flash season 6: Don’t expect David Ramsey as Green Lantern







Near the end of the Arrow series finale, there was a moment that many David Ramsey fans have long been hoping for. Let’s just say that it involved a green, glowing box, and maybe a tiny hope for the future that he could someday become Green Lantern. There has been a strong John Stewart contingent out there, and with there being an upcoming HBO Max – Green Lantern Corps series, we also know that there are plenty of people who would love to see Ramsey play a part in that.

Unfortunately, getting answers on that subject is all but impossible … and nothing more will be revealed on The Flash. Ramsey will be turning up on the February 4 episode of the CW series, and speaking via TVLine, he confirmed that his appearance is not going to have anything to do with what happened at Arrow or Green Lantern. Instead, it has to do with him helping the team with a separate issue altogether:

“There’s a whole cast [of characters] over there that’s still recovering from Oliver’s death, and part of the connection to Oliver is Diggle, obviously. So Diggle’s presence there serves as kind of a conduit, a way to grieve. But there’s also a case, there’s something to solve… that Diggle’s a part of.”

It also helps in some ways that Diggle is well-known and loved already on The Flash, given that the character has appeared a number of different times already. There’s also something quite fun that comes along with seeing this character in worlds where there are superpowers all over the place. Remember how Diggle first freaked out when he saw Barry’s speed? He is someone who came from a military background, and was used to believing things that were right in front of him. Now, he’s experiencing and approaching something that is a totally new and difficult-to-understand world, by and large.

In the end, we’ll have to wait and see if something more happens with Diggle as Green Lantern. For now, let’s just rejoice in more David Ramsey on TV!

