NCIS: New Orleans season 6 spoilers: Charles Michael Davis joins!







Is Charles Michael Davis going to end up becoming a major part of NCIS: New Orleans season 6? At the moment, it’s almost too early to tell. Yet, signs point to him being a possible new edition — or even also filling the void of one Christopher Lasalle.

What we know at the moment is this: The former The Originals star is going to be appearing as Special Agent Quentin Carter during the upcoming batch of episodes, which return on February 16. His official IMDb page only has episode 15 credited at the moment — that could be when he turns up, or it could just be that the remainder of the listings haven’t been updated. Both could be the case, so we wouldn’t read all that much into this just yet one way or the other. (There may be more info in a new issue of TV Guide.)

One of the things that we know from Davis’ acting history is that he has a tendency to play very charismatic people, so we’re sure that Special Agent Carter is going to end up fitting the bill. We’re hoping for a character here who could fit right in with Pride and the rest of the group, plus offer up some humor and lightheartedness when the situation calls for it.

If the character doesn’t turn up right away, that could be for the best given that the last thing you should want as a show is to rush along a replacement. Also, it makes it harder for the newcomer to fit in because everyone will just end up comparing them to whoever they saw on the show beforehand. That’s not altogether fair since they’re often their own characters, just thrown into an almost-impossible situation.

When NCIS: New Orelans season 6 does return, the first order of business for us is resolving the whole Man in Red situation — remember, that guy came to Pride in his dream and feels almost like a potential devil now on his shoulder.

What do you want to see from Charles Michael Davis on NCIS: New Orleans?

