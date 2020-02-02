Outlander video: Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, & Disney character fun







Outlander season 5 is going to be premiering on Starz come February 16 — the wait is almost at an end! Just think about it like this — in two weeks’ time, you’re going to have a chance in order to see all of our favorite familiar faces back on the series. Also, you’re going to love to hear some memorable quotes from one Jamie Fraser. Isn’t he one of the most quotable men on TV?

Well, the new video from TV Guide may be the perfect way to remember just how quotable Jamie truly is. If nothing else, this is absolutely one of the more entertaining videos we’ve had a chance to check out this year. In it, Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin are asked to choose between whether or not a quote is from a famous Disney character, or from Sam’s character himself. Some of these choices are rather tough! They did a good job of assembling some questions that will throw you off, especially since they sound like some things that Jamie would say. It’s understandable that Caitriona, Richard, and Sophie weren’t exactly perfect with their record. Also, Richard and Sophie didn’t join until the end of season 2.

As we do get a little bit closer to the show’s premiere date, we’re hoping that there are some other opportunities to have a little bit of fun with the cast. This will, after all, more than likely enrich the experience of the show. It’s also a nice reminder that the team has a lot of fun still with the subject matter and these promotional tours — which we know can be rather drawn-out at times. To think, the one for season 5 has really yet to begin in earnest.

Now, here’s to hoping that there are wonderful moments aplenty when it comes to the Outlander cast and crew moving forward.

