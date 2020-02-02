When Calls the Heart spin-off When Hope Calls to air alongside season 7







When When Calls the Heart season 7 premieres on the Hallmark Channel come February 23, it’s going to find itself some welcome company.

According to a new report that is coming in from Entertainment Tonight, you are going to see episodes of the Hallmark Movies Now spin-off When Hope calls following new season 7 episodes. When Hope Calls previously debuted this past year on the streaming service, and it now will have an opportunity to make a splash and draw a little bit more attention to itself.

In a statement about the scheduling move, here is what actress Morgan Kohan had to say per the aforementioned website:

“Fans can get their fix all in one night with the back-to-back airing of both shows … From Hope Valley, to the town of Brookfield, I hope fans will fall in love with all of the characters, and their heartfelt themes of community, family and love.”

When Calls the Heart airs at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, which means that When Hope Calls will follow that right after at 9:00. Given that there are probably a number of viewers of the flagship show that haven’t had an opportunity to watch the spin-off yet, hopefully this will be a great opportunity. It may also be useful to help bolster the overall world of Hope Valley for future years and seasons. There isn’t too much word about what the future holds just yet, but we’re excited to learn a little bit more about that in due time.

With When Calls the Heart itself, let’s hope that there’s a great season ahead with new adventures, great characters, and emotional stories. This show has a devoted following of Hearties for a reason — the producers know generally the sort of content that they want to see.

