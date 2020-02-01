Criminal Minds season 15 episode 6 sneak peek: A Cat Adams connection







We’d heard entering Criminal Minds season 15 episode 6 that an “old foe” of Spencer Reid was going to be coming back in some capacity. We’d hoped that it would be Cat Adams, but we’re getting more verification of that very thing. While there is no confirmation in the sneak peeks below that Aubrey Plaza is returning, signs point to her being very much involved in what transpires moving forward.

The first name that surfaces in the two videos below is Susan — from there, we end up eventually learning that this woman is not only tied to a cold case from the past, but is also Cat Adams’ mother. What are we building towards here? The simple answer is some pretty big trouble for some important characters on this show. If Cat has a connection to a case and maybe even groomed someone involved (there is another name mentioned here beyond Susan), that may mean that the BAU requires communication with her to resolve it. Because Spencer has a connection to her, that could mean him paying her a visit.

We don’t think we need to spell out too much here why that is going to be a problem. For starters, doesn’t Spencer deserve a certain degree of peace? Is that too much to ask? That’s one part of the equation, whereas the other is that this could all be some sort of elaborate setup. We know what Cat is capable of in terms of setting up grand plans and trying to outsmart Reid in a game of cat-and-mouse.

The one other thing we know entering this episode is that we are going to see more of Maxine, Spencer’s potential new love interest. Let’s go ahead and plead to the world of Criminal Minds that she is innocent and not involved in some sort of top-secret evil plot.

