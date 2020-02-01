Doctor Who season 12 episode 6 promo: A mystery across continents







For all Doctor Who fans, great news — the wait is almost over! Sunday night’s new episode marks season 12 episode 6, a mysterious story entitled “Praxeus” that could leave the Doctor a little bit more befuddled than she would probably like to be.

So what’s going on here? Well, at the core of the story is The Doctor uncovering a mystery that goes across continents, as there are two identical deaths that don’t feel like they could’ve happened the same way at all. Also, you have The Doctor running across the beach while shouting. Something doesn’t line up here, and the promo does strongly suggest that there is some sort of supernatural component involved here … or at least something a little out of the realm of normalcy.

We’re starting to think that this episode will be one that (somehow) is linked to some of the larger mysteries of the season. Take, for example, who precisely is the Timeless Child. (There are already some theories that are out there that it could be Ruth, the mysterious “Doctor” who we already met this season. The Doctor doesn’t remember her, and it doesn’t seem as though she fits within the standard timeline at all.) Or, there’s also the presence of the Lone Cyberman threat mentioned by Captain Jack upon his visit. We already know that this is something that could be featured this season, largely due to the fact that Cybermen are for sure going to be a part of this season before we get around to the end of it.

We’d imagine that at least some of this stuff could link up before the end of the season — and given how mysterious the show is being at the moment about “Praxeus,” it’s enough to make you think that there are some more questions floating around out there. Consider our interest piqued, but we’re going to have to wait and see how a lot of this works its way into the story itself.

What do you want to see on Doctor Who season 12 episode 6?

Do you think any of the larger mysteries are going to be addressed?

