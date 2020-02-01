Legacies season 2 episode 13 spoilers: ‘You Can’t Save Them All’







While there may not be too many details out there already about Legacies season 2 episode 13, one thing is clear: It feels already like this is the sort of episode that will matter weeks and months down the road. Just look at the title alone in “You Can’t Save Them All.” How is that not going to send a chill down your spine? It’s a somewhat-ominous name for what is bound to be an especially worrisome hour of television. It also makes sense that it would be ominous when you think about what some of these characters are going through at the moment. There’s the stress of the Salvatore School, the impending craziness of Kai, relationship drama, and of course a prophecy that could cause some chaos.

If you look at the Legacies season 2 episode 13 synopsis below, it is said prophecy that is causing more problems than just about anything else:

AND SO IT BEGINS — Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) finds herself in a race against the clock as the threat of the prophecy looms and the pressure to rescue the Saltzmans grows. Meanwhile, Alaric’s (Matthew Davis) attempt to keep his family safe leads him to make a difficult decision.Aria Shahghasemi, Kaylee Bryant, Jenny Boyd, Peyton Alex Smith, Quincy Fouse and Chris Lee also star. Jessica Sanders directed the episode written by Brett Matthews & Thomas Brandon (#213). Original airdate 2/13/2020.

Because of the title, the biggest thing we have concern about is that we’re going to lose a character — we’re worried about Alaric, but admittedly we’re always worried about Alaric since this is a character who’s been killed once before within this world. Legacies is just also a show that thrives on big twists and ways to leave viewers surprised. This could be an opportunity to do just that and elevate the stakes a little bit further.

So, for now, we suggest marking this installment on your calendar … and then also getting a box of tissues nearby, just in case. It’s hard to anticipate what is coming around the bend…

