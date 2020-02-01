Saturday Night Live preview: JJ Watt expectations!







This weekend’s all-new episode of Saturday Night Live will be hosted by JJ Watt, and we already think that this is a risky choice. How could we not? The NFL superstar is not super-familiar to the comedy world. Yet, here he is trying to host one of the biggest shows on the air, following in the footsteps of Charles Barkley, Peyton Manning, and others who have taken on the role.

So will JJ deliver on the episode? You’re never going to know until it airs, but he’s at least funny in the promo below. In this, he has a delightful back-and-forth with Kyle Mooney where various things are tossed at him last-second to test his athletic ability. In one way, this is incredibly silly and unnecessary. Yet, there’s something so striking about seeing Watt alongside a guy that is basically half his size, engaging in a little bit of comedy. Also, Watt is the student learning from the metaphorical teacher here in Kyle — known for his offbeat comedy that doesn’t always end up making it on the show itself.

For some more news on SNL in video form, remember to view some of the latest at the bottom of this article! After you do just that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full SNL playlist. We’ll have other news soon enough.

It’s hard to specify exactly what we’re hoping to see on this episode exactly, other than that we hope JJ goes all in on playing some characters other than himself. Clearly, him hosting is due in part to the Super Bowl airing this weekend over on Fox — we just don’t want to see the entire show be just about football. If JJ gets to showcase a lot of his chops, then maybe he could find a rather-nice career for himself outside of football (not that he needs to say goodbye to that just yet).

Related News – Be sure to get some other information now regarding SNL and what lies ahead

What do you want to see on the next new episode of SNL?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around here in the event you want some other insight on the show. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







