Soundtrack canceled by Netflix after just one season







Just in case you needed another reminder that Netflix is getting rather merciless when it comes to their cancellations, here it is. Just over a month following its initial premiere over on the streaming service, Soundtrack has already been given the ax. (The news was first detailed in The Hollywood Reporter.)

When you look back at the series’ overall run, it was rather tumultuous to begin with. The series originally started over at Fox before eventually finding its way at Netflix, and when it did actually launch it did so without all that much in the way of attention around it. There just is such a limited window for shows to get promotion on the streaming service, and this one probably needed a little bit more. While it did have a big star at the center of it in Jenna Dewan, that only works so well if there isn’t a good bit of buzz around the show itself.

The large problem with Netflix is this — in order for a show to come back, it needs to make a splash pretty fast. Unfortunately, it’s hard to do that without a huge promotional push unless you’re an adaptation or get incredible critical reviews. Netflix has a ton of shows now and because of that, they aren’t anywhere near as beholden to keeping a single one if they feel like they’ve got some other options elsewhere.

Is it possible that the show finds another home elsewhere? In theory sure, but it feels unlikely at the moment. It’s so hard for a canceled streaming show to find a home elsewhere because of licensing and the like. If nothing else, we’re hopeful that there was at least some closure at the end of season 1. Was there a plan for more seasons? Sure, but the producers of Soundtrack were very much aware that this was a risky series due its musical nature.

What do you think about Soundtrack being canceled at Netflix?

Be sure to share right away in the comments. Also, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







