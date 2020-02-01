The Flash season 6 episode 12 spoilers: The debut of Sue Dearbon







Moving into The Flash season 6 episode 12, a long-teased story is going to finally come to fruition — after all, Sue Dearbon will be making her debut! This is a character who, in the comics, ends up becoming the wife of Ralph Dibny. Sure, there is no guarantee that this will be the case on the show, but it does feel like it’s meant to be. He’s already been searching for her forever, so getting to see her should be a pretty electric moment.

Yet, Ralph is going to realize soon after meeting Sue that she may not be precisely what he expected. There are going to be some unexpected twists and turns to this story and it’s something that could stem beyond just Ralph.

Want a few more details now? Then we suggest that you check out our full The Flash season 6 episode 12 synopsis below:

WHEN RALPH MET SUE – After months of searching for Sue Dearbon (guest star Natalie Dreyfuss), Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) gets a lead on her whereabouts and finally comes face to face with his missing client. However, Sue refuses to return home to her family, and instead, takes Ralph on a daring adventure. Iris (Candice Patton) faces a new challenge while Barry (Grant Gustin) considers a potentially dangerous request from a trusted source. Chris Peppe directed the episode written by Thomas Pound & Lauren Certo (#612). Original airdate 2/18/2020.

This is an episode that should be a foundation for a lot of great stuff ahead, but there is also a certain degree of mystery within it, as well. The show has kept some of the finer details under wraps about his post-Crisis life, and that includes identifying too many specific Big Bads. This is probably to ease the pressure on any of them to measure up to what we saw from the Anti-Monitor during the big crossover. Also, it’s another reason to keep people watching.

Of course, we know that there are some people who are just going to be excited to see The Flash back on the air. It’s been a while since we’ve had a proper episode air!

