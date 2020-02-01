Dynasty season 3 episode 12 spoilers: Valentine’s Day & ‘Battle Lines’







When Dynasty season 3 episode 12 arrives on The CW next week, you are going to see a story with love as a key component. Valentine’s Day seems to be the setting for most of “Battle Lines.” Why do that now? Well, a big part of it may have to do with the fact that there is no new episode of Dynasty airing on Valentine’s Day. You have to get to telling this story now since there isn’t going to be all that much of an opportunity to tell it shortly after the fact.

Of course, beyond Valentine’s Day we have a show that is often trying to balance a number of different things. Take, for example, what’s going on with Fallon as she tries to find a new home. Meanwhile, Domonique is going to find herself in some precarious positions while Blake finds himself in a new situation. How will he handle that? We definitely come asking some questions on that.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Dynasty season 3 episode 12 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up next:

ALL IS FAIR IN LOVE AND WAR AND REAL ESTATE – Blake (Grant Show) finds himself all alone in the mansion, while Fallon’s (Liz Gillies) search for her new abode brings out her competitive side. Sam (Rafael De La Fuente) hosts a Valentine’s Day event at the La Mirage, and Adam (Sam Underwood) attends hoping to find his Secret Admirer. Having returned to town, Dominique (Michael Michele) quickly entwines herself in a few questionable situations. Daniella Alonso, Alan Dale, Sam Adegoke, Robert Christopher Riley, Maddison Brown, Adam Huber and Elaine Hendrix also star. Matt Earl Beesley directed the episode written by Christopher Fife (#312). Original airdate 2/7/2020.

There’s one other thing that we should pass along now — the first episode after Valentine’s Day (think February 21) is entitled “You See Most Things in Terms of Black & White.” We’re insanely curious as to how The CW is hyping it as a “unique episode” of the show. Could there be some twists and turns coming up that nobody sees coming?

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dynasty right now!

What do you want to see when it comes to Dynasty season 3 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







