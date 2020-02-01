Magnum PI season 2 episode 15 return date hopes on CBS







Do you find yourself interested in the Magnum PI season 2 episode 15 return date, or at least some early speculation on this subject? Within this piece, we’re going to be offering up some more of that and then some.

The obvious bad news that we have to relay along leading into this episode is simply this — after the episode tonight wraps, you’re going to be waiting for a while. Think along the lines of months. CBS is premiering the new season of MacGyver in this timeslot next week, so that means that we’re going to be away from Jay Hernandez and the rest of the cast for a good while.

As for when they could return, the first thing that we should say is that nothing is confirmed as of yet. Tonight was reported to be the “winter finale,” so odds are it’s not going to be back until at least March. The Futon Critic claims that the show will be back on Friday, April 10, but that is a long time to wait — especially when you don’t know for sure if that date will end up sticking. We know that there are still a lot of episodes to go, though, and we figure that it’s possible the series will present a ton of installments in April and May to try and wrap things up before we get too far into the summer.

Yet, in general we do think that CBS’ Friday schedule moving forward is quite confusing, mostly because there is not a great deal of clarity as to how they are going to find a way to include new episodes of Magnum PI, Hawaii Five-0, Blue Bloods, and then also MacGyver within the span of just a few months. They all are going to have a lot of episodes still to go! Regardless of the wait time, we do remain hopeful that we’re going to see some more fun stories and cases featuring a wide array of our different characters. Let’s just hope that they live up to some of the expectations that we’ve got on the subject.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Magnum PI right now!

What do you want to see when it comes to Magnum PI season 2 episode 15?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some more insight on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







