Charmed season 2 episode 12 spoilers: The story ‘Needs to Know’







Want to get a sense of what’s next on Charmed season 2 episode 12? Through “Needs to Know,” we’re going to see a rather-complicated story, but also one that’s all about restoring power and in some ways, resetting the world as some of these characters know it.

Unfortunately, being able to do that is often so much easier said than done. With every action there are consequences, and be prepared for MANY through this episode. That could especially prove to be the case for Macy.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Charmed season 2 episode 12 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up next:

WHAT THE HEART DESIRES – A mysterious SOS call from Whitelighter Helen (guest star Azura Skye) draws Harry (Rupert Evans), Mel (Melonie Diaz), Macy (Madeleine Mantock) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffrey) into a perilous conflict with Darklighter Helen. In an attempt to reignite the Power of Three, Macy resorts to drastic measures. Jeff Byrd directed the episode written by Johanna Lee & Jessica O’Toole & Amy Rardin (#212). Original airdate 2/7/2020.

If there’s one other sliver of evidence you need to know (title pun intentional), it’s this — Charmed is going to be off the air on February 14. Why that matters in relation to this episode is rather simple. The writers gotta deliver something big here! The February 21 episode will feature a different story (one involving Harry at its core), and the overall nature of it could look and feel rather different depending on what happens tonight. The story of Charmed is, for now, swinging on the pendulum. We have to see quite where it lands, and what that means for some of the Charmed Ones moving forward.

In case you’re wondering why there is no new episode on February 14, here’s your simple answer: Valentine’s Day.

