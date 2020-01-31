BoJack Horseman season 7: Could it ever happen down the road?







Tonight marks the end for BoJack Horseman, at least in terms of its standard run on Netflix. In a lot of ways, it’s hard to complain — this has been a brilliant, funny, and at times a raw and gripping look at Hollywood culture. It’s the animated series about an anthropomorphic horse we never quite knew that we needed.

And yet, we have to say goodbye now — even if that’s not something that we really have all that much of an interest in doing. Just think about it like this — BoJack Horseman could’ve gone on for several more years, in theory. A lot of animated comedies do, since the actors never age and it’s less of a commitment than your standard live-action comedy … at least for them. It’s still a lot of work on everyone behind the scenes, and while The Simpsons and Family Guy have each lasted an incredible amount of time, there’s a key difference between these shows and what Netflix is doing here. BoJack Horseman is more of a consistent story with a clearly-defined beginning, middle, and end. It operates a little bit differently than the vast majority of other shows out there at the moment.

In the end, it seems to be ending mostly to allow for a proper conclusion to BoJack’s story. There is such a thing as over-staying your welcome with every show. Look at ones like The Simpsons — sure, they are still on the air, but at the same time they don’t generate anywhere near the same buzz as they once did.

BoJack Horseman had a great run and while we do love it, we also have to emphasize the importance of letting it go. Maybe it could exist in a season 7 or some other form later … but a lot of that could depend on the ending. (Note that we’re watching this without having seen the series finale as of yet — as self-destructive as BoJack has been, it’s easy to envision an end to this series where a season 7 is rendered impossible.)

