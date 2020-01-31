The Crown ending with season 5; Imelda Staunton playing Queen Elizabeth







The Crown is officially concluding over at Netflix, and to the surprise of some, it’s ending a good season earlier than expected.

After saying for years that the plan was for the series to run for six seasons, today showrunner Peter Morgan announced that season 5 will be the final one for the series. This leads us to be curious already about how many stories in the final era the show is going to be able to take on — just remember a lot of the stuff that is happening at the moment even today with Harry and Meghan. There’s an impossible amount of ground to cover in a single year but if the writers feel like they’re done, they’re done. There’s no easy way to convince them otherwise.

Here is more of what Morgan had to say in a trailer:

“Now that we have begun work on the stories for Season 5 it has become clear to me that this is the perfect time and place to stop.”

Meanwhile, the series also went ahead and confirmed today the longstanding rumor that Imelda Staunton would play the final iteration of Queen Elizabeth, stepping in for Olivia Colman, who has the role for seasons 3 and 4. (Claire Foy originated the role back on the first couple of seasons.) Here is some of what Staunton had to say on the subject:

“As an actor it was a joy to see how both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman brought something special and unique to Peter Morgan’s scripts. I am genuinely honoured to be joining such an exceptional creative team and to be taking The Crown to its conclusion.”

Given that season 4 may be premiering at some point this year/early 2021, we’re projecting that the final season of The Crown will premiere either in late 2021 or early 2022. It could be longer, though, given that the casting changes may prompt a delay, as we saw between seasons 2 and 3.

What do you want to see on The Crown season 5?

Are you sad to know that the series is ending? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, be sure to also stick around for some other news. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







