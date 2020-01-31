A Million Little Things season 2 episode 12 spoilers: ‘Guilty’







Next week, A Million Little Things season 2 episode 12 is going to arrive, and more than likely will bring a great deal of drama with it. This is an installment where a lot of things are going to hit the fan, and to go along with that, there will be an effort to stop some of Gary’s self-destructive ways.

Sometimes, a simple not reading “I’m in” can send someone careening off a cliff, and that does seem to be what happens moving forward with James Roday’s character. He may have a lot of regrets over what he did with some reminders of Maggie, and this could lead to the story tilting in some strange and most unusual directions. The promo below feels almost like an intervention-of-sorts for the character, though it remains unclear if he is going to be able to get past what plagues him.

As for what else is going on, to the surprise of no one there are secrets. What may matter more than even this, though, is what some people choose to do with these secrets after the fact.

Want to get some other details on the story that lies ahead? Then be sure to check out the full A Million Little Things season 2 episode 12 synopsis:

Gary takes a big step and confronts his past, while Maggie finally talks to Eric. Meanwhile, Regina’s adoption news to her mother causes tension to their already complex relationship on an all-new episode of ABC’s “A Million Little Things,” airing Thursday, February 6th, on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

Before we reach the end of this episode, we do think that we’ll get more information on a few different things. For starters, Gary won’t stay in this particular emotional pit forever. Meanwhile, we do hope that we can make some positive steps forward for Regina. She certainly needs it at this point.

What do you want to see on A Million Little Things season 2 episode 12?

