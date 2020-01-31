Law & Order: SVU season 21 episode 13 spoilers: Did Kat go too far?







Next week on Law & Order: SVU season 21 episode 13, you will see a story that puts Kat in the spotlight. This is a character who still is the newcomer to the team — though some of the other members of SVU have been there so long that she always could be. We know that she’s committed to the job and trying to ensure that justice is served, but this is an episode coming up that will remind you of limitations. There are a lot of rules that do have to be followed if you take this job, and Kat is about to potentially push herself too far.

Below, CarterMatt does offer up the full SVU season 21 episode 13 synospis with some more news as to what’s coming up next:

02/06/2020 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : Kat steps over the line when she suspects a trainer at her boxing gym is taking advantage of his students. Starring Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino and Jamie Gray Hyder. Guest starring Manni Perez, Clayton Cardenas and Sumaya Bouhbal. TV-14

Is Kat’s cause justified? She’s doing what she can to serve justice and be there for some students who she feels need her. The problem could be this: Unless she follows the right protocol, there is always that chance that the guilty party doesn’t get punished for their offenses. This could be a learning experience for her as a part of SVU, but certainly not the sort you want if things go south. There aren’t any do-overs with cases like this; this is real life with real struggles and consequences.

For Jamie Gray Hyder, this could be an opportunity for her to deliver one of her best performances since joining the show.

Related News

