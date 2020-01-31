Station 19 season 3 episode 3 spoilers: Grieving within ‘Eulogy’







Dealing with loss is an enormous part of Station 19, and really the firefighting professional as a whole. These are people who, from the moment they take the job, understand that it comes with a great deal of risk. There are dangers all around you and you have to prepare for that. If you’re not ready, then moments where something goes down devastate you.

Yet, not all fears of loss happen on the job, either. You have the issues and sadness of real life compounded and pressed up against everything that happens in the field. What makes Station 19 season 3 episode 3, entitled “Eulogy,” so interesting is that Pruitt will be the character who is grieving the most. This is a man who has already been forced to confront his own possibility of death and yet, now he has to say goodbye to someone else. Doing this is not going to be the easiest thing in the world for him to do.

For some more information on that, plus also the stories beyond that, remember to check out the Station 19 season 3 episode 3 synopsis below:

While Pruitt grieves a monumental loss, Andy refuses to do the same and, instead, throws herself into work. Meanwhile, the crew responds to a widespread carbon monoxide leak, and Sullivan makes a controversial choice for captain.

If you’ve watched this show over the past two years, you probably have a pretty good sense of how it’s structured. Sure, you have the important case-of-the-week plots, but they are put up against stuff that defines these characters’ present and their future. When you look at something like Sullivan’s choice for Captain, it’s easy to imagine how that will work its way into just about every corner of the firehouse. How wouldn’t it, all things considered? The carbon monoxide leak, meanwhile, may be a storyline that comes and goes within this episode.

In getting back to the grieving, it’s possible that Pruitt and Andy go through their emotional process over the course of the hour … but there are almost certainly going to be some scars that remain.

