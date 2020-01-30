Evil season 2 premiere date hopes for Mike Colter, cast







Following tonight’s big finale, we understand there being an extreme eagerness for an Evil season 2 premiere date at CBS. This is a show that developed a loyal following in the time in which it was on the air. Yet, it’s also a show that is going to be off the air for a rather long time.

The good news at the moment is simply this — you don’t have to worry TOO much about the long-term future for Evil, at least for the time being. After all, consider this: CBS already renewed it for its second season! This move comes on the heels of season 1 generating a solid DVR/streaming audience, and also having a creative that sets it out from the remainder of the network’s pack. It’s intense, thought-provoking, and it also has some of the coolest characters out of any show on CBS.

What we’re trying to say at the moment is simply this: The folks behind the scenes at the network seem to have a lot of faith in the future of Evil. They want to see it stick around and they’ve got a good relationship with executive producers Robert and Michelle King.

So as for when we can expect Evil season 2 to premiere, the simplest answer that we can offer right now is this: Fall. That’s when we’d at least like to see it back, though nothing is official and CBS will confirm some of their plans when they get around to their upfront presentation this coming May. CBS is also going to be showing off another Thursday show in Tommy over the coming weeks, and its performance could on some level dictate heavily what they want to do with this one.

Story-wise, we’re sure that the Evil season 1 finale will give you some answers as to the show’s great mysteries, and then maybe the show’s second season will establish some new ones — plus, give you some more great stuff to be excited for. That’s at least what we’re hoping for with a show that consistently delivers this level of quality.

