Supernatural season 15 episode 12 return date; what lies ahead

Let’s start things off, though, by getting some of the news in its purest form out there — after tonight’s new installment, there is no new episode for a while. The former Supernatural timeslot is going to be handed over to Riverdale spin-off Katy Keene, which is going to form a new one-two punch with Legacies. We get it that The CW wants to launch a new show in a favorable spot, though there is a part of us that’s a little bit bummed out over the fact that there is a time change so late in an iconic series’ run. Then again, it’s also kind of on-brand for this show to be Supernatural, given the fact that there have been all sorts of time changes for it throughout its incredible time on the air.

When the show does return, it’s going to be doing so on Monday, March 16, where it will air in the former All American timeslot of 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. It’s going to be paired off with Roswell, New Mexico, which will be kicking off its second season. These two shows could prove to be a worthy pair, or we imagine that this is at least the hope.

One of the few silver linings with this long in-season delay is simply this: The opportunity it presents for Supernatural to potentially air the rest of its episodes without interruption. They’ll have enough stories to last until May, and then they can build up an enormous finale event. We hope that it does get a proper due in the way that Arrow did, with some sort of lead-up special featuring cast interviews and a farewell from many cast and crew members. The show deserves it.

While there may be a promo tonight, odds are it will be mid-to-late February before any further details come out about the story to come.

