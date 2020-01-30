Is Cecily Strong leaving Saturday Night Live for new Apple TV+ series?







Is Cecily Strong leaving Saturday Night Live? We know that there are questions/concerns out there, mostly because of another new gig she has picked up.

As first reported by Variety, the streaming service Apple TV+ is looking to pick up a series set to star Strong, where she will also be an executive producer behind the scenes. According to the official logline, “the series follows a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship when they discover the magical town of Schmigadoon, in which everyone acts as if they’re in a studio musical from the 1940s. They then discover that they can’t leave until they find ‘true love.'” Sound intriguing? If nothing else, there’s potential for this to be rather fun. Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio are set to serve as creators of the series, with Paul becoming showrunner in the event it gets a series order.

So what about Cecily’s future? Despite this report, the one thing that you have to remember is that SNL as of late has been able to balance out their cast members having other jobs. Take, for example, Aidy Bryant starring in the Hulu comedy Shrill, or Kenan Thompson having his own sitcom The Kenan Show. Despite a recent delay, it is still charting for the 2020-2021 TV season. There are also some cast members out there who have some movie projects, including Pete Davidson and Kate McKinnon, and they still manage to make everything work.

There’s one other interesting thing to note, as well, when it comes to this potential show — Lorne Michaels is set to serve as an executive producer, as well. His involvement means a simpatico relationship with SNL, should Cecily continue. He remains very much involved in the careers of a number of his former cast members, with him serving as an EP on Shrill, Portlandia, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and many more.

