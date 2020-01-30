Ink Master interview: Arlene Salinas looks back at time in competition







Sometimes, certain tattoos are not quite what you think they’re going to be in advance. Take, for example, the hand that Arlene Salinas had to deal with on Ink Master season 13 Tuesday night. Her knife tattoo on paper may not have looked complex, but then she had to take on the delicate nature of working on older skin and a canvas who was intent on having the layout done in a very particular way. Both of these were contributing factors to her elimination, but after the fact, she seems to be very much in good spirits about her overall time on the series.

CarterMatt – How are you feeling about your run on the show looking back?

Arlene Salinas – Looking back at my time on the show I feel I could have gone much further! The jitters wore off and our team was communicating better than ever and we were killing the competition.

Is there another tattoo you wish that you’d selected with the skull pick?

I don’t wish I had selected a different skull pick. I believe everything happens for a reason and there is always a lesson to be learned.

Going into the final verdict with the judges, did you think someone else would be leaving?

I did not think the judges were going to send me home. I felt confident with the tattoo regardless of what the judges said. The canvas was more than happy with his tattoo. That makes me happy. I definitely thought Jordan was going home.

Ink Master can be a stressful experience. Do you think having these assigned “teams” only added to that, with this expectation that you would all work together?

Ink Master is a stressful experience, but it was a crazy good time. I don’t think being in teams made it more stressful, if anything, it was an advantage to get further.

What did you learn about yourself as an artist through this?

Through all this I learned that I’m a lot more resilient than I thought I was which makes me want to come back and do better!

How can people reach out for a tattoo appointment?

If people want to get tattooed by me they can always find me on Instagram @arlenesalinas_m or stop by Three Kings Tattoo in Highland Park CA and get tattooed on the spot!

