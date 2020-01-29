Nancy Drew episode 13 spoilers: Nancy’s alternate reality







Next week on The CW, you’re going to have a chance to see Nancy Drew episode 13 arrive. It’s one of the biggest installments of the season, and it’s certainly one of the most conceptual. We’re going to be watching Nancy take off into a world that is not fully her own — sure, we’ve seen alternate universes and the like on the show before, but we’re not sure that it’s played out quite like this.

So what is the basis of this story? How does some of this strangeness come about? Check out the full Nancy Drew episode 13 synopsis now with some insight on the subject:

STUCK – When Nancy (Kennedy McMann) finds herself stuck in an alternate reality the Drew Crew desperately searches for a way to bring her back. Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon, Riley Smith and Alvina August also star. Larry Teng directed the episode written by Noga Landau & Alex Taub (#113). Original airdate 2/5/2020. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

What should be exciting about this episode? Primarily, we’re viewing this as an opportunity to dive into the stories of some of the show’s supporting cast. We’ve seen her showcase her sleuthing skills before, but she may be more reliant on the help of others in order to get by here. This is valuable for the sake of making Nancy Drew all the more of an exciting world, one that is sustainable and well-rounded.

Also, we’re just so excited to see what the rules of this alternate universe is going to be. We’re hoping that the writers go all-in to embrace the weird here, especially since you don’t have to follow some specific guidelines in this sort of world. For Nancy, this could prove to be a nightmare — but for us as viewers, this should prove very much to be compelling television.

