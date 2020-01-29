Riverdale season 4 episode 12 spoilers: An intro to Katy Keene







Next week’s Riverdale season 4 episode 12 will have a lot of different stuff going on. Yet, one of the most-promoted parts of it is going to be a crossover with Katy Keene. This episode should serve as a brief introduction to the spin-off show, which is also premiering next week. You’ll see Veronica spend some time with Katy in New York, which is the setting for the new series. Consider this a chance to bring the two different worlds together and to get you interested in the new product — in the event you weren’t already.

Ultimately, we do expect more Riverdale – Katy Keene bleed-over than we have with Riverdale and another show in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The irony here, of course, is that Sabrina is actually set in closer proximity to Archie and many of the other characters here. Go ahead and blame Sabrina airing on Netflix primarily for the distance.

In getting back to Riverdale season 4 episode 12 in particular, the synopsis below offers a handful of details as to what you can expect to see:

LUCY HALE GUEST STARS AS KATY KEENE – Archie (KJ Apa) grows concerned for Frank (guest star Ryan Robbins) after someone from his past arrives in Riverdale. Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Alice’s (Madchen Amick) investigation into incidents at Stonewall Prep leads them on a collision course with their number one suspect. Jughead (Cole Sprouse) challenges Bret (guest star Sean Depner) to a duel to settle their grievances, while Toni (Vanessa Morgan), Kevin (Casey Cott) and Fangs (guest star Drew Ray Tanner) seek revenge against Nick St. Clair (guest star Graham Phillips), who has shown up unexpectedly in Riverdale. Finally, a trip to New York City gives Veronica (Camila Mendes) an opportunity to catch up with her old friend Katy Keene (guest star Lucy Hale). Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Mark Consuelos and Skeet Ulrich also star. Catriona McKenzie directed the episode written by Ariana Jackson (#412.) Original airdate 2/5/2020.

What should you be worried about in this episode? In part, that Archie will get in so deep with Frank that some problems could arrive on his doorstep. Meanwhile, we also imagine that we’re going to see more of the Stonewall Prep part of the story in a different light.

