





Is Chicago Fire new tonight on NBC? Within this article, we’re going to examine and answer that … but then also look more towards the future of season 8. There is a LOT to look forward to, whether it be new roommates, dangerous rescues, and eventually also a wedding for none other than Joe Cruz.

Unfortunately, you will have to wait for a little while to see what’s next, given that there is no new episode coming on the air tonight. It would be nice to have more, but all of One Chicago at the moment is on a one-week break. They will return with new installments come February 5, so the good news is that you aren’t going to be forced to wait too long to get a longer look at what’s to come.

To help tide you over, though, we’re more than happy to help! Take a look below if you do want a few more teases and insight on the future.

Season 8 episode 13, “A Chicago Welcome” – 02/05/2020 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : The surprising arrival of a new fire truck brings both joy and chaos to members of Firehouse 51. Boden and Severide are asked to make peace with an old foe for the greater good. Brett receives family news while Foster plans a party with friends. TV-14

Season 8 episode 14, “Shut it Down” – 02/12/2020 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : A series of mysterious gas leaks has members of Firehouse 51 puzzled and spread thin. Brett’s conflicted when her birth mother gets serious about tracking her down. Severide misunderstands his role as Cruz’s best man. Mouch bites off more than he can chew. TV-14

A lot of the long-term stories for this upcoming season will be highlighted within these episodes! Take, for example, getting to see the buildup towards Cruz’s wedding, or seeing what happens with Brett, Cruz, and Foster living together. You’re also going to explore more of Brett’s biological mother, who could be a big part of a lot of upcoming stories this season.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information right now when it comes to Chicago Fire and some of what is coming up next

What do you want to see on Chicago Fire season 8 episode 13?

Is there anything in particular that you are so excited to check out moving forward? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, be sure to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







