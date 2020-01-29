





Is Chicago Med new tonight over on NBC? If you want an answer to that question, we’ve got that for you within — plus also scoop on the future of the series.

The bad news is worth getting out of the way now — after all, there is no new installment coming onto the network tonight! You’re going to be waiting until February 5 to see the medical drama back on the air, which means that some twists and turns are just on the horizon. We also think that Will Halstead is going to find himself in deep with his new gig over at the safe injection site. He’s trying to do the right thing for a large pool of people out there, but achieving that is often easier said than done.

While you wait for some more news episodes, check out the synopses below to get you a little bit amped up.

Season 5 episode 13, “Pain is for the Living” (February 5) – 02/05/2020 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Two brothers in critical condition are rushed into the hospital by their parents, leaving Dr. Choi, April and Dr. Charles to tend to their care and left to piece together what actually transpired. Dr. Manning becomes suspicious of a new mother entering the E.D. Dr. Halstead’s tireless activities at the safe injection site start to take a toll on his work. TV-14

Season 5 episode 14, “It May Not Be Forever” (February 12) – 02/12/2020 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Dr. Manning and Dr. Marcel disagree over an abusive husband. Dr. Halstead struggles with ethics and his decision to work at the safe injection site. Dr. Charles and Elsa reveal a misdiagnosis that may change a family’s life. TV-14

We know that the tension is building for a lot of different stories at the moment. After all, also go ahead and consider this — we’re already past the halfway point for the season! Things are going to get crazier from here on out and you have to be prepared for that in advance.

