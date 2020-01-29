Better Call Saul season 5 trailer: First look at Hank’s return







Today, AMC unveiled the first full-length Better Call Saul season 5 trailer, and it’s one stuffed full of great stuff. Take, for example, an opportunity to see Hank back after so many years away from the show that started it all in Breaking Bad.

One of the things that we know about the upcoming batch of episodes (premiering on February 23) is that the storylines of many of these characters are going to tie together. That means Jimmy McGill and Mike Ehrmantraut will gravitate closer together after some time apart, which makes sense given the rising Gus Fring criminal enterprise. Meanwhile, we’ve also got Jimmy adopting his Saul Goodman persona and is working in order to ensure that he can reap all of the benefits of it. He’s not afraid of ruffling some feathers now and doing what he needs to get ahead — even if it means taking on some shady clients.

As it turns out, we would imagine that some of these said shady clients would be members of the Fring organization. It’s hard to imagine otherwise. Hank could show up as law enforcement tries to get to the bottom of a drug epidemic, one that could include other faces like Lalo, Nacho, or Hector Salamanca.

Despite all of the craziness and the Breaking Bad tie-ins galore, we will argue that the most interesting facet of Better Call Saul still remains the relationship between Jimmy McGill and Kim Wexler. We know that there are struggles ahead due to Jimmy’s new heel-turn. She’s not going to be altogether excited, presumably, about his new persona and clientele. Yet, is that going to be enough to make her walk away? We don’t want to draw any assumptions just yet…

