Blue Bloods season 10 episode 13 sneak peek: The newest Jamie – Eddie story







What’s going to be coming on Blue Bloods season 10 episode 13 when it airs on CBS this Friday? We’ve heard about a number of different characters storylines already and yet, today we’re getting more insight on Jamie and Eddie’s plot for the first time.

In the sneak peek below, you can get a little bit more of a sense of what lies ahead when it comes to Will Estes and Vanessa Ray’s characters. To the surprise of no one, there is some conflict here. A valuable report ends up in the hands of an ambulance-chaser and with that in mind, there are questions aplenty online as to how in the world this person got a hold of information that they, in theory, should not have.

For some more Blue Bloods video insight, remember to check out some of the latest below! Once you do that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also visit our full show playlist.

So, of course, Jamie is very much intrigued to know how this report got out there — and he’s curious as to what Eddie knows. Was this the work of her partner, or someone else within the force? There are a lot of different questions worth wondering through all of this, with the biggest one being if Eddie is facing punishment from some higher-ups over her past actions.

We think that Jamie is doing his best to help Eddie in this sneak peek — that’s even what he is telling her! Yet, at the same time one of the things that we’ve seen time and time again is that Eddie is not the sort of person who really needs to be protected. She doesn’t want that; instead, she wants to take on every problem on her own and she recognizes in this situation that she did nothing wrong.

So is Jamie going to let things go? That’s something that we anticipate the writers exploring within this episode. After all, this is something that he probably needs to figure out in due time.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to the next new Blue Bloods episode!

What do you want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 10 episode 13?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







