Ratings: Arrow series finale, Emergence steady; NCIS rises







What were some of the ratings like on Tuesday night? Even though some shows were ended, that didn’t mean that some of the ratings were any higher.

Let’s kick things off here with Arrow, which held steady at the 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic that it had for the episode before. We felt on some level like the numbers would surge with it being the last episode of the series, but that just didn’t happen. The show had the audience that it did and, in the end, that’s okay. It’s not something that you have to worry or think about since this show is done. (As for whether or not this carries over to the Green Arrow and the Canaries spin-off series, that remains to be seen.)

Meanwhile, Emergence concluded its run on ABC with a 0.3 rating, one that was basically steady with what we got the week before. We have a feeling that the show’s going to struggle to get a season 2; maybe there’d be a cause for greater hope if the ratings improved, but that just didn’t happen. A show like Arrow at least had a solid fan base and a long run; for whatever reason, Emergence just couldn’t figure it out in the same exact way.

A formal decision on the Allison Tolman series should be announced a little bit later this spring.

Finally, let’s hand down a little bit of good news, as NCIS improved to a 1.1 rating and then also close to 12 million live viewers on the night. It’s still remarkable that this show has the audience that it does after so many years on the air, and it does help to solidify further that it’s going to be back for another season. Its ratings are very much there and we don’t think there is any desire for the show to go anywhere in the near future.

