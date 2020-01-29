FBI: Most Wanted episode 5 return date: What lies ahead?







Are you interested in checking out the FBI: Most Wanted episode 5 return date over on CBS? Consider this article some of your early source of speculation on the spin-off.

Over the past four weeks, you’ve gotten a worthy introduction to both the show and some of its core characters. We understand more of what this story is going to look like, let alone how the cases are going to unfold. To date, the series has also drawn some solid numbers — it’s not enough to make us 100% sure in the show’s future, but we’re cautiously optimistic at the same time. It’s all going to really depend on where the story goes from here.

Alas, you will not be seeing a new episode coming up next week. Go ahead and blame the State of the Union for that. All of CBS’ programming is going to be off the air next week and with that in mind, you’ll have to wait until February 11 to see what’s coming up next. There aren’t too many official details about what is coming up just yet save for the title: “Invisible.”

In the end, FBI: Most Wanted is going to be bringing you still much of what you would expect — think in terms of action, drama, and hopefully, more opportunities to get to know these characters. Because we are still fairly early on in the series’ run, it is apparent that there is some more work that needs to be done … and we’re excited to see the writers deliver on something big in the end. (We would anticipate more information on the future to come out over the next few days — stay tuned…)

What do you want to see when it comes to FBI: Most Wanted episode 5?

