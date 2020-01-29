The Bachelor spoilers: More Alayah chaos — two episodes in one week!







If you love The Bachelor? If so, next week looks to be very much one of the best ones of the season! Not only will you see the aftermath to all of the Alayah chaos this past week, but there are going to be two episodes within the span of three days!

Here’s how things are going to go — the first episode is going to air on Monday and, after that, the series will be back on Wednesday with another installment. Typically in the past these events happen over the course of two nights, but with State of the Union scheduled for next Tuesday, that was not possible here. Still, this event will allow the remaining women to see their numbers narrowed down while Peter Weber also deals with more of a personal problem — a head injury. You may have heard a little bit about that while the show was in production.

If you do want to know a little more information about the episode, check out the official synopsis for the episode below:

The first of a gripping, special two-night “Bachelor” event starts with Peter needing to decide about the controversial Alayah. Should he keep the possibility of a relationship with her alive or risk losing the trust of all the other women? After another dramatic rose ceremony, exotic Costa Rica is the next stop on Peter’s search to find his soul mate. Peter gives the women a shock: an unfortunate accident has left a 22-stitch scar on his forehead. A big swimsuit fashion shoot for Cosmopolitan amps up the jealousy as the woman who poses the best will be front and center with Peter in the magazine. One struggling woman decides on a make-or-break scheme to convince the Bachelor to give her a rose. That is only the beginning of the bachelorettes spinning out of control before the next rose ceremony.

As you would imagine, there’s a lot of stuff happening here — including a date that seems to heavily favor Hannah Ann, provided of course she’s on it. She’s a model competing with non-models on a photo shoot!

What do you think is coming on The Bachelor moving forward?

Are you excited for two episodes in one week? Be sure to share in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around for some other news all about the show and Bachelor Nation. (Photo: ABC.)

