The Conners season 2 episode 12 return date: The live episode is here!







If you are curious about The Conners season 2 episode 12, we’ve got the return date and a little bit more within!

Let’s start, though, by getting the bad news out of the way — there is no new episode airing next week. After all, the State of the Union is going to be happening and that is something that ABC seems to be intent on avoiding. However, signs point to there being another episode on February 11 — and it’s a live one!

So what makes this installment so special? According to a new report right now coming in from Variety, the idea here is to feature real-time results of the New Hampshire Primary that will be incorporated into the episode. Here are a few more details about what you can expect to see:

This still-to-be-titled episode will start with Mark (Ames McNamara) watching the results of the primary for a school report with Harris (Emma Kenney), who is apathetic to the electoral process and believes money’s influence in politics means real change is impossible. This allows the rest of the family to weigh in with their usual differing takes on why people should vote, including the idea of voting for a candidate that you may not love but who you think will “screw you the least.”

What The Conners is looking to do over the course of the night is highly ambitious, but the idea is meant to be relatable to a number of its viewers. The goal here is to not turn this into some sort of elaborate, super-politicized affair. We don’t think there’s going to be some deep discussion of politics over the course of the hour!

Instead, we have a feeling that this episode is going to be geared around getting a chance to see people coming together and having some interesting discussions. We’re excited to see this unfold — and equally intrigued to see how it ends, since it could be unpredictable on both coasts!

