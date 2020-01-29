Emergence season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC? Current odds







Are we going to be seeing an Emergence season 2 over at ABC, or could we expect the show to be canceled instead? Within this article, we’ll do our best to break that down.

Let’s start by talking about things from an official network standpoint — there isn’t any word at the moment as to whether or not the Allison Tolman series will be back for another batch of episodes. They probably won’t announce anything, one way or another, until we get around to April or May. They are billing tonight’s episode as a “season finale,” which leaves the door open for some more stories down the road.

Yet, when looking at things from a numbers and speculative point of view, there is a reason for extreme concern when it comes to the show’s future. The ratings have declined over the course of the season, and this past episode ended up drawing less than 2 million live viewers for the first time and then also a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic. These numbers are less than the season average of 0.5 in the demo and 2.8 million viewers. We’ve seen them decline over time from one week to the next, with a couple of exceptions here and there.

Ultimately, we can’t say that we’re altogether hopeful for the future of Emergence, especially when you consider that high-concept dramas have a hard time retaining viewers. It’s hard for a show like this to get new viewers on the fly. Unless you’ve been watching for a while, it can be rather hard to understand the full mythology and what’s going on from start to finish.

The only silver lining that a show like Emergence may have is if it’s able to pull in more viewers via DVR or streaming — it has an audience there, but it may not be enough to keep the show around. (Just encourage your friends and family to watch the show back the next few weeks! It may be one of its only chances.)

When you look at all of the information, for now it’s hard to be overly optimistic that another season will happen.

