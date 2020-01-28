New Amsterdam season 2 episode 13 return date, key questions







Curious in getting some more news on New Amsterdam season 2 episode 13, including the show’s return date? Consider this article your early source for all of that and then some.

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and present some of what we know. The Ryan Eggold medical drama is taking a week off next week, much like a lot of other shows on network TV. The reason for this is rather simple: The State of the Union, which is currently set for next week. That could change with all of the headlines going on these days, but it’s rather hard to focus on a lot of that now.

The tentative return date for New Amsterdam is Tuesday, February 11, and we’re going to see an episode that has a number of important decisions. One of them could impact the future of the hospital forever. Meanwhile, the other one is going to make a big-time impact on what’s going on with Floyd Reynolds. We know that he’s already been thinking a lot about his personal and professional future, and this is when everything should come to a head.

For a little bit more news right now, just take a look at the full New Amsterdam season 2 episode 13 synopsis:

02/11/2020 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : The doctors stop at nothing to help their patients, following a shocking realization that prompts a change in the hospital. Meanwhile, Reynolds must make an important decision in his career. TV-14

Even on the other side of this episode, remember this — there are a solid nine more episodes before the season is wrapped. We consider a lot of the hospital to be a fluid environment, one where things can move around and be different with each passing day. Here, you better go ahead and prepare for that.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to New Amsterdam and what lies ahead

What do you want to see on New Amsterdam season 2 episode 13?

Are you bummed to have to wait around for it? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also stick around for some more news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







