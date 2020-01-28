Is Legends of Tomorrow new tonight? New season 5 details







Is Legends of Tomorrow new tonight on The CW? Within this piece, we’ll look to answer that, and then also look towards the future of the show overall!

Last week, we were lucky enough to see the first episode of season 5 air … but we’re sad to say that this is not a trend that is continuing tonight. The Waverider is taking a one-week break for the momentous two-hour finale for Arrow — the show that started it all for the whole universe. Following this, Legends of Tomorrow will be back with new episodes on February 4 and February 11, where it will be a part of a lineup with The Flash. While we wish that the Legends got more consistent promotion, at least it’ll have a good lead-in moving forward.

What we know at the moment about these upcoming episodes is that they will pick up with the team battling more Encores — villains who are resurfacing from the past. Meanwhile, we’re also getting set to meet the new version of Zari — and let’s just say that she is very much different from the old version of the character we last saw at the end of season 4.

Hopefully, the synopsis from the next two episodes will help to tide you over.

Season 5 episode 2, “Miss Me, Kiss Me, Love Me” – CANOODLING WITH THE ENEMY – When a new blip lands the Legends in 1947 Los Angeles, it puts them on the trail of Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel (guest star Jonathan Sadowski) who seems to take pleasure in fraternizing with Hollywood Elite. Sara (Caity Lotz), Ray (Brandon Routh) and Constantine (Matt Ryan) devise a plan to capture him while Ava (Jes Macallen) and Rory (Dominic Purcell) sit on the sidelines for the time being. They soon realize that they need to worry less about Bugsy and more about his girlfriend. Ava is struggling with being on the sidelines with Rory. Meanwhile, Nate (Nick Zano) accompanies Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian) to his dad’s birthday, where Nate meets Behrad’s sister, Zari (Tala Ashe), who seems familiar to him. Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Olivia Swann also star. David Geddes directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt (#502). Original airdate 2/4/2020.

Season 5 episode 2, “Slay Anything” – SURVIVING FAMILY – When the Legends discover a new Encore, Sara (Caity Lotz), Rory (Dominic Purcell) and Ava (Jes Macallan) end up crashing a high school reunion to attempt to stop a serial killer from finishing unfinished business. The Legends devise a plan to send Nate (Nick Zano), Ray (Brandon Routh), Nora (Courtney Ford), Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian) and their hostage Zari (Tala Ashe), back in time to try and intervene in order to try to save everyone including them. Meanwhile, Constantine (Matt Ryan) is annoyed that Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) has been squatting in his old home, but it might be the blessing in disguise they were not looking for. Alexandra LaRoche directed the episode written by Matthew Maala & Tyron B. Carter (#503). Original airdate 2/11/2020.

