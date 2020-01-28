Better Call Saul season 5 video: The Saul Goodman transformation







We’re entering season 5 of Better Call Saul, and yet the irony here is that we’re just getting to know the title character. For the first four seasons, we saw the focus more on Jimmy McGill. There’s a lot of Jimmy in Saul, but there’s also something more. Something dark. Saul Goodman is the dark, free impulse of Jimmy — he doesn’t feel restrained anymore. It’s a fresh start, but it’s also him burrowing himself in a place that he won’t be able to escape from (without becoming Gene, of course).

For some more news on Better Call Saul in video form right away, be sure to check out some of the latest below! After you check that out, be sure to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our full show playlist.

In the new video below (courtesy of TVLine), you can see Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, and also executive producers Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan go through some of the main storylines that are coming up. This includes Jimmy exploring his new persona, but then also getting a chance to see how this impacts his relationship with Kim Wexler. Since she’s not in Breaking Bad, it’s fair to assume that something transpired. The big question, of course, is what that something was.

As for some of the other characters, the video strongly suggests that everyone is going to be coming more together in season 5 as the Gus Fring criminal empire starts to coalesce a little. That’s important given that one of the bigger critiques of season 4 was that it was a little bit scattershot, given that characters like Mike and Jimmy rarely spent time together. Mike is preparing more to be Gus’ muscle in certain situations, whereas Nacho is going to be dealing more and more with the presence of Lalo within his life and surrounding world.

With us knowing now that season 6 marks the end of the road for Better Call Saul, that largely means that the tension is going to be ramping up — it has to for the show to deliver the best overall content and a satisfying end.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on Better Call Saul and where things go

What are you the most excited to see on Better Call Saul season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, be sure to stick around if you’re hungry for some other news. (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







