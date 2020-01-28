Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 3 return date confirmed







If you’ve been wondering about a Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 3 return date lately, wonder no more! We now have a good sense as to when some of your favorite roommates are back — and some of the chaos that is going to be coming your way.

Today, MTV announced that on Thursday, February 27, the series will be back with some more episodes. Not only that, but they also released a trailer below that promises a lot of drama. Yet, there’s also some joy in seeing Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino out of prison will be a central component to what lies ahead. That goes along with seeing Angelina plan her wedding — which is probably not going to be smooth sailing, knowing this show.

For a few more details on what’s ahead, we suggest checking out the full Jersey Shore Family Vacation synopsis:

After a tumultuous year, Mike ‘The Situation’ rejoins the group after his long-awaited release from prison, and the roommates finally feel whole again and ready for a fresh start. While Nicole and Deena continue to live their best ‘mommy’ lives, Jenni embraces her newly single life and Vinny is happily eating carbs again. Meanwhile, Ronnie’s quest for inner peace is always foiled because of his on-again/off-again relationship, DJ Pauly D is touring the country conquering the DJ world, and Angelina is gearing up to say ‘I do!’

In one sense, it seems like everyone is doing their own thing and trying to live their lives. Yet, we know that the show will find a way to bring some of these cast members together on some level. There are going to be reasons to laugh, but we also imagine that there will be times where you’re frustrated. (That could come during the Ronnie storylines first and foremost.)

There is also one other notable bit of subtext within this announcement now, and it’s the news that Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is leaving at the end of season 3. That’s at least according to an announcement she made at the end of last year. We don’t know what the future of the show holds without her, largely because she is a foundational member of the show. The franchise continued without Sammi, but she wasn’t as popular as Snooki was during the bulk of her run.

