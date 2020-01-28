Legacies season 2 episode 12 spoilers: All about Chris Wood’s return







Legacies season 2 episode 12 is going to be an episode to remember — there’s no way around that. It airs a week from Thursday, and the title in itself in “Kai Parker Screwed Us” gives us a good sense as to what’s coming. Chris Wood is finally coming on board after spending weeks as the subject of great speculation. We know that Josie, Lizzie, and Alaric are on a collision course with him, and he’s pretty much the last person anyone should want to come into contact with.

Yet, we gotta question some of Alaric’s decisions that brought him to this point. Meanwhile, we’re also raising some big questions all about what’s going to happen to everyone there. Kai’s powerful, dangerous, and above all influential. It’s hard to imagine all of his story being contained within a single hour, but that’s something that we’ll get a little bit more information over time.

Hungry for a few more details now? Then we suggest that you take a look at the Legacies season 2 episode 12 synopsis:

CHRIS WOOD RETURNS AS THE VILLAINOUS KAI PARKER — When a series of events leads Josie (Kaylee Bryant), Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) and Alaric (Matthew Davis) to the prison world, they come face to face with the twins’ evil uncle Kai (guest star Chris Wood). Angela Barnes Gomes directed the episode written by Brett Matthews & Thomas Brandon (#212).

There’s not necessarily a lot of further context within this episode, but we do think it’s clear that the writers are not going to be trying to present Kai in a more favorable light. This is the same Kai that we’ve seen in the past, at least in terms of his perception. Whether or not this changes within the story remains to be seen, but we also have to remember this — Kai is far from the only villain on board this season. There are others you’ll see before long.

