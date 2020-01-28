Arrow season 9: Could the series ever be revived on The CW?







Following tonight’s epic series finale, is there ever going to be a chance at an Arrow season 9 on The CW? Let’s break that down within this article.

Of course, it may feel a little ridiculous to even ask the question. A series finale is, by name, the final episode of the series. There is no reason to expect anything more of this show down the road. Yet, we’ve seen time and time again a tendency for shows to come back after months or even years on the shelf. Despite the fact that Oliver Queen is seemingly gone, could there still be a way to bring him back? In this world, anything is possible … though we highly doubt it.

For starters, Arrow is ending because some of the people involved were ready to move forward. Stephen Amell admitted on the Inside of You podcast that he originally planned to depart after season 7, only to be convinced to return for season 8 with a lucrative contract. We don’t blame him or anyone else for wanting to do something different after so many years on the job — this is a tough job with long hours and a lot of action. Also, eight seasons is an incredible run and any show should be happy for it.

Also, Arrow is going to be continuing in so many other forms that there’s really no need for a season 9 of the show proper. We imagine that some characters from Star City will turn up elsewhere, including on The Flash, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow. Heck, even Black Lightning is theoretically possible now. There’s the spin-off Green Arrow and the Canaries that feels like it’s meant to be the most direct continuation of the franchise, though there is no word on if it is officially coming to series.

No matter what happens with the spin-off, or with another show in the Arrowverse, the legacy of Oliver Queen will never die. Arrow helped to revolutionize the superhero genre — it showed that great characters will propel these stories, and also that you can create a universe of heroes and villains on television that is every bit as complex as what we saw in the comics.

We’ll miss Arrow as a show, but all good things must end.

