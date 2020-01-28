Arrow series finale sneak peek: Mia’s new mission







The Arrow series finale is airing on The CW tonight, and we’re left here to think that what we have below is the final sneak peek we’ll ever have on the series. That’s a hard pill to swallow.

What are we going to be seeing through “Fadeout”? It’s a chance to dive into a world in which Oliver Queen is no longer around, and one where characters have to do their best in order to say their goodbyes. Yet, we do still think that Stephen Amell will be featured at some point — you don’t just bring back Emily Bett Rickards to not have her spend time with her longtime scene partner.

The sneak peek below focuses mostly on Katherine McNamara’s character of Mia, who is doing her best to channel her mother and feeling some self-doubt after William is kidnapped. She already feels like she’s failing as the new Green Arrow, and questions whether she is able to live up to her father’s legacy. Dinah dose her best to offer her some guidance, and maybe that will help. What else will? Time. We do think that Mia is more than capable of being a hero for Star City, but it’s something that she won’t become overnight. She’s been through her own highs and lows much like Oliver has, but it took some time after Oliver put on the hood before he started to become the character so many of us know and love.

Think about this series finale as a farewell, one that will feature cameos and appearances from a number of people we’ve come to know and love over time. Yet, there is still going to be hope amidst sadness, and chances for these characters to recognize further that they do have a life. There are other steps forward that they can take and chances for every single one of them to heal. Oliver would want them to move forward, and that is something we are expecting.

Just get your tissues ready — tonight’s episode is going to cap off an incredible journey, but also remind us there is so much of the Arrowverse left to give.

