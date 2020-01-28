This Is Us season 4 episode 12 sneak peek: Sophie re-enters the picture







Come Tuesday night on NBC, This Is Us season 4 episode 12 is going to arrive and this one will prove powerful. It’s the story of Kevin Pearson and how some key decisions could vastly influence his future. Many of them have a thing or two to do with Sophie.

In the first sneak peek below from this episode, you give a good sense as to how the saga begins. Kevin is on the set of his movie with M. Night Shyamalan, who he is discussing an ending with when he starts to get notification of a number of different messages from his ex. This is a situation where Sophie is calling, time and time again. It’s not just her leaving a voicemail and that’s why Kevin is clued in as to what’s going on while also on the clock.

From here, we would imagine that Kevin is clued in to the news that Sophie’s mother has died. That leads to him flying from Los Angeles over to Pittsburgh, where he is going to reunite with her. Does she know that he is there? That’s not something the second sneak peek makes altogether clear. It features a phone call between Kevin and Randall and in it, the former seems reasonably unsure as to whether or not he is making the right decision being there. Maybe he flew in to surprise her, but Sophie may not be ready for a surprise. It’s not entirely clear what’s been going on in her personal life.

Yet, remember that at the end of the recently-released promo for the episode, we did see Sophie asking for Kevin to take her away from what was going on around her. It feels like a flame could be rekindled … but we also don’t want to read too much into it. This could be a classic case of This Is Us setting us up for some big, emotional fall later on.

What are you hoping to see in regards to This Is Us season 4 episode 12?

