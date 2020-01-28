9-1-1: Lone Star ratings rise; Manifest, The Good Doctor fall







There are a number of interesting ratings storylines happening on Monday night, largely because there are a number of shows facing an uncertain future.

Let’s start with 9-1-1:Lone Star, since we know that Fox is desperate to turn this show into a hit. Several of their new shows (see Almost Family, Deputy, and Flirty Dancing) have failed to make much of an impression. Luckily, this one is at least charting some solid numbers at the moment. Last night’s installment generated a 1.0 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which is an improvement from the week before. It’s also the sort of rating that if it holds for most of the season, it will guarantee a renewal. We’re sure that Fox would love to make more of a shared universe with these two shows in due time, though it’s clear that we’re not entirely there just yet.

Yet, are there some concerns now over Prodigal Son? Last night’s episode fell to just a 0.6 rating and, despite getting off to a solid start, we’re at the point now where we can’t call renewal a sure thing anymore. We’re still hopeful, but the numbers have gradually fallen throughout the season.

Meanwhile, we do harbor more concerns over Manifest, which fell last night to its lowest rating in a 0.6. It’s got a solid lead-in via America’s Got Talent: The Champions, but it isn’t retaining too many of the overall viewers there. Still, we’re not at a point just yet where we are going to be willing to write it off — it’s got enough buzz and solid DVR ratings, and we’d certainly like to see it back for another season.

Finally, we’re at least a little more confident with The Good Doctor, which generated a 0.8 rating in the demo. That’s a solid enough number to make us think there is a good chance at another season. Also, this show’s got a pretty popular star and also a huge global audience — if it ever ended on ABC, it’d likely find another home elsewhere.

