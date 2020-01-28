The Bachelor spoilers: Is Alayah leaving again? Tammy gets mad







What’s coming up on next week’s new episode of The Bachelor? Be prepared for a lot more drama, and also a whole lot more surprises. Just remember what we got tonight — the Chase Rise – Victoria Fuller saga was every bit as crazy as we expected. Meanwhile, we also had the return of Alayah to the show tonight after Peter Weber had some serious second thoughts about her.

The craziest thing about everything that we saw tonight is that Alayah went through everything that she did in order to return and yet, there’s a good chance that she may be gone within a few minutes of next week. We can’t imagine Peter wanting to keep her around.

After tonight’s new episode, we have a greater sense than ever before as to who some of the potential villains are of this season — and it’s a really great cast. You’ve got all sorts of interesting adversaries and, beyond that, a great cast overall. There may be some legitimate contenders in here but, at the same time, we’re not getting a chance to spend a lot of time with them. Amidst all of the drama, maybe this is one of the biggest criticisms out there of this whole season.

Based on the promo that we saw at the end of the episode tonight, things are going to get even crazier … and there will be drama all of the place. Tammy is crying and then also calling someone out … and we could even be seeing Peter get hurt. That’s at least our take on the ambulance at the end.

