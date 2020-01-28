All American season 2 episode 11 spoilers: Is Daniel Ezra leaving?







Want to know some of what’s coming on All American season 2 episode 11? There’s a new episode airing on The CW in one week’s time. This one could prove to be one of the best performances we’ve seen from Daniel Ezra as we see Spencer facing some enormous decisions. He’s going to need everyone close to him to figure this out, and there are so many dark twists and turns that could be coming.

This episode, entitled “Crossover,” is meant to be one of great hardship. It’s probably going to be one that we think about for some time moving forward. We hope that it’s an example to some critics out there that The CW can produce exceptional programming — then again, a lot of them out there should already know this.

Below, CarterMatt has the full All American season 2 episode 11 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming:

THE TURNING POINT – With Spencer (Daniel Ezra) in bad shape, Grace (Karimah Westbrook), Billy (Taye Diggs), Laura (Monet Mazur), Olivia (Samantha Logan) and Layla (Greta Onieogou) rush to his side. Knowing there is a big decision he needs to make, the community from both Crenshaw and Beverly Hills rally around him to show support. In the meantime, Spencer asks Coop (Bre-Z) to do him a favor, but somehow things go from bad to worse. Elsewhere, Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and his teammates step up to help Billy out while he is tending to other matters. Ryan Zaragoza directed the episode written by Robert D. Doty & Lorna Osunsanmi (#211). Original airdate 2/3/2020.

As we go beyond this episode, there are some other concerns that these characters will have for Spencer. Take, for example, whether or not he is pushing himself too hard. This is a saga that will last for some time, and his condition and determination could be a big part of the remainder of this season.

In case you’re wondering if Daniel Ezra is leaving, the good news is that he’s featured in upcoming synopses. He will outlast the shooting, but there are more problems coming.

