Silhouettes get Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent: The Champions







Tonight’s America’s Got Talent: The Champions episode featured a lot of great stuff, including the final Golden Buzzer. We knew that there would be a lot of great talent tonight — but Silhouettes are a group viewers are going to remember for quite some time moving forward.

Heck, we remember them fondly from the first time that they were on the show. It was back when we didn’t see a lot of these shadow-dance acts and there was a uniqueness to the beauty of what they were bringing to the table. They’re one of the best at it, even if this act is itself a little bit more commonplace than it first was a few years ago.

As the act was going on, it was clear already that Alesha Dixon was responding to it. We do love the choice for a Golden Buzzer because it’s somewhat atypical, and it’s a group that will work hard to try and shine in the finale. While we do think that they are going to be a favorite to win, they very much deserve their spot there. We’re curious to see what sort of shadow art they come up with next. Tonight’s story was deeply moving, especially with the way they created such complicated things as animals and trees using very little props.

Also, perfect music selection, right? There was just so much to appreciate here from start to finish — and it’s also something that a lot of viewers probably needed in the world these days. We all could use a little bit of hope and something that feels human.

What did you think about the Golden Buzzer tonight?

Be sure to share in the comments, including if you think that Silhouettes could end up winning the whole thing! (Photo: NBC.)

