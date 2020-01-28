Prodigal Son episode 13 spoilers: So much for vacation…







Want to get some more news on Prodigal Son episode 13? This episode, entitled “Wait & Hope,” should prove to be a big one. Malcolm Bright is going to find himself in a difficult position, since he’s going to want to dive head-first back into some work. Yet, he’s supposed to be away from work at the moment.

Do we think that it’s going to stay that way? Probably not, mostly because Malcolm doesn’t have a tendency to listen to authority ever. Also, it’s possible that the team could end up needing him.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Prodigal Son episode 13 synopsis with some more news as to what is coming up next:

Malcolm takes a detour from his mandated vacation time when he finds out a killer on the loose is mimicking homicides from one his favorite children’s books, “The Count of Monte Cristo.” With added help from a very excited Martin Whitly, the NYPD trace the case back to a high society family planning one of the biggest weddings of the season, so Malcolm and Dani get dressed up to attend the event and track down their culprit. Meanwhile, Jessica scores an invite herself and is eager to make her return to the New York elite in the all-new “Wait & Hope” episode of PRODIGAL SON airing Monday, Feb. 3 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (PR-113) (TV-14 L, V)

If there’s one thing we’re especially curious about on a meta level, it’s this — typically, thirteenth episodes of first-year shows are huge ones because when they’re first ordered, there’s no official word on in they are going to be a finale or not. Some of that could be adjusted after the fact, but we like to think that some of the original bones are still there. This could be the case with this episode, which we are expecting to be dramatic and chock full of some big reveals.

If nothing else, it’s going to be rather intriguing to see Malcolm’s past leap forward and become such a part of his present.

