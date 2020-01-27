Outlander season 5: See new Sam Heughan solo poster







As we do prepare for Outlander season 5 to premiere on Starz, we continue to get some rather-awesome gifts. Today, we’ve got that in the form of a new bit of Sam Heughan key art today!

If you look below, you can see the actor’s Instagram post with Jamie Fraser front and center. It is a strong image of the character, one accompanied with a message of “Stand for Honor.” We know that this is a central tenet for Jamie’s character, and it will also be front and center for the vast majority of the story to come.

Curious in getting some other Outlander news in video form? Then remember to check out some of the latest below! After you watch, remember that you can also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for more news and then also view our full show playlist. We’ll have more news before long…

When season 5 picks up on February 16, what you’re going to see for starters is Jamie finding his back up against the wall. This is someone who wants to do what he can to support the ones he loves, and the connection that he and Murtagh have his apparent. Yet, in order to keep Fraser’s Ridge and protect his family, he may also have to betray him. It’s a heartbreaking setup for the season, and it’s going to force Jamie into navigating some difficult waters.

Yet, we want to believe that Jamie is going to make the right decision for himself in the end. The challenge for him is just going down this road in the first place. We’re expecting a few twists and turns and unexpected parts of the story (Murtagh wasn’t even alive in the books at the time of The Fiery Cross), but it will eventually come back to this being a story about love and family. Murtagh is a part of that, so we’re going to do whatever we can to hold on to hope.

For now, let’s just rejoice that we keep getting new posters, shall we?

Related News – Be sure to get some more teases on Outlander, in particular when it comes to Brianna’s story

What are you the most excited to see on Outlander season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around tos core some other insight when it comes to the series. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







