The Bachelor spoilers: How Victoria Fuller learns about Chase Rice date







On tonight’s new episode of The Bachelor, the moment is going to be here — and by “moment,” we mean one of the most ridiculous situations ever set up by the show’s producers.

Victoria Fuller is a contestant on this season. She has a romantic history with country singer Chase Rice. Apparently, this was enough for the producers to court Chase and get him on the show, not knowing at all that he was going to be performing in front of an ex.

Clearly, the producers wanted to do everything in their power to make this situation awkward — and yet, it seems like the Victoria at least tries to put on a brave face at first. In a new sneak peek over at Us Weekly, you can see that upon first arriving to the performance, Victoria tries to keep her history with Chase to herself. She dances and enjoys some time with him, and it’s not until after it’s done that she starts to freak out, separate from Peter. (Chase, meanwhile, does his best to not act like he knows what’s going on — we have to imagine that he recognized who Victoria was but didn’t want to make a whole situation out of it.)

There’s an interesting report from Cleveland.com that suggests that conditions at the venue were a little tough in the first place — it was a rainy day at the site, and Chase apparently only performed one song when he was slated to do more. It’s fair to speculate that Victoria and Peter eventually talk through everything, and if we’re Chase we would use this as an opportunity to run away as soon as possible. Chase came on the show wanting to promote his music career, only for everything to sort of blow up instead. Talk about a blindside he didn’t even experience on his season of Survivor.

