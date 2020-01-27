NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 spoilers: NCIS alum Scottie Thompson joins







It’s not unusual for an NCIS actor to play a fairly-prominent role on another version of the show. However, it’s a little more strange when the actor played a fairly-prominent role on the original show. That is what is happening here.

According to a new report from TVLine, you are going to have a chance to see Scottie Thompson on at least one episode of NCIS: Los Angeles moving forward. Many longtime fans of the flagship show know her for her role as Jeanne Benoit, someone with some explicit ties to the past of Tony DiNozzo. Yet, he will not be playing the same character here.

Want some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles in video form? Then check out the latest below! Once you watch, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full show playlist.

Here, you see Scottie stopping by in the role of Sarah Raines. What we know about her is that she works as an agent for the Defense Intelligence Agency, one who has a very specific mission to investigate potential “unidentified aerial phenomena sightings.” That does sound a lot like UFOs, but we don’t know how much she’s going to be buying into the concept of aliens. The character is described as “confident, all-business and a bit cynical,” with the latter being especially important when you think a little bit about her line of work.

So how will she end up getting roped in to a mission from the rest of the NCIS team? Well, she will do her best to work with them after her superior ends up going missing. That’s where she will reveal some of her work.

So why cast a very familiar face as a separate character on a different show? Well, the simplest answer that we can give at the moment is this — you cast based on great performers rather than whether or not they’ve played a part on the franchise before. You want to have the best people possible, and clearly producers feel like enough time has passed since Jeanne appeared on the flagship show.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information now on NCIS: Los Angeles and what’s coming up next

What do you want to see when it comes to Scottie Thompson appearing on NCIS: Los Angeles?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around if you want some other news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







